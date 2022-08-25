DAV Public Sr Sec School Bharoli, Nadaun

The school organised various activities on the occasion of Janmashtami. Toddlers came to school dressed as Radha and Lord Krishna and participated in singing and dancing competitions with enthusiasm. Students of classes VI to VIII participated in pot-decoration activity. An inter-house Dahi Handi competition was held for the students of classes IX-XII. Patel House bagged the first position, followed by Subhash House. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the students' enthusiastic participation.