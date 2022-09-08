DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli Nadaun

Teacher's Day celebrations at the school started with the lighting of the sacred lamp and a tribute to S Radhakrishnan. The occasion included a warm welcome of teachers by students, lunch, title ceremony, games , song and dance performances by students and teachers, speech and different games. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the students' efforts and dedication and encouraged them to follow in the footsteps of their teachers.
