DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli, Nadaun

The Teacher’s Day event started with the lighting of lamp and tribute to Dr S Radhakrishnan. It was followed by a warm welcome of teachers by students, title ceremony, games, song and dance performances by students and teachers, speech and different games. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the students’ efforts.
