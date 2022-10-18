DAV Public Sr. Sec. School Bharoli, Nadaun

The school is hosting the DAV National Sports Cluster Level, HP Zone Basketball and Badminton Tournament 2022. On the first day, the event was inaugurated in the presence of Geetika Kapila Senior Additional Judicial Magistrate, Nadaun, who was the chief guest and Suresh Kumar Sharma, Principal, DAV, Kangoo; Vikram Singh, Principal of DAV, Alampur; Rakesh Chander, Principal of DAV, Dehra; Vishvas Sharma, Principal, DAV, Hamirpur; Shekhar Modgil, Principal, DAV, Tiara; and Ekta Attri, Principal, DAV, Nagrota Surian. After march past by all participants, students of the school presented a dance performance. The first match of the tournament was of basketball ( boys) played between DAV, Bharoli and Dehra. DAV, Bharoli team qualified for the semi final. DAV, Hamirpur defeated Alampur team to qualify for the semi-final. Boys badminton in both doubles and singles DAV, Bharoli team defeated the team of DAV, Kangoo. Boys badminton doubles was won by DAV, Palampur students and in singles DAV, Nagrota Surian player defeated DAV, Palampur player.