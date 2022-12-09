DAV Public Sr Sec School Bharoli, Nadaun

The school organised a 'class concert' for LKG and UKG students. Rakesh Sharma, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Bharoli, Kohala, was the chief guest, while LMC vice-chairman Dr OP Sondhi was the guest of honour. Nadaun Senior Additional Magistrate Geetika Kapila was the special guest. Students enthralled the audience, parents and teachers with their mesmerising dance performances, expressions and enthusiasm. The chief guest appreciated the students' presentations saying that different activities play a significant role in all round development of students. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the efforts of little angels, their parents and teachers for the grand success of the event and proposed a vote of thanks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court
A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said that only ...
Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh, Sukhu, Agnihotri lead race for Congress CM in Himachal Pradesh
Former PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, who won from Theog i...
Congress to hold meeting of newly-elected Himachal Pradesh MLAs in Shimla today
The Congress on Thursday won 40 seats in the 68-member Assem...
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress secures 43.9 per cent vote share, BJP close behind with 43 per cent, AAP gets only 1.1 per cent
Despite getting 43 per cent vote share, the BJP could only m...
BJP suffers setback in 3 out of 4 parliamentary constituencies in Himachal Pradesh
However, the party puts up a good show in Mandi Lok Sabha co...