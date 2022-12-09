DAV Public Sr Sec School Bharoli, Nadaun

The school organised a 'class concert' for LKG and UKG students. Rakesh Sharma, Principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Bharoli, Kohala, was the chief guest, while LMC vice-chairman Dr OP Sondhi was the guest of honour. Nadaun Senior Additional Magistrate Geetika Kapila was the special guest. Students enthralled the audience, parents and teachers with their mesmerising dance performances, expressions and enthusiasm. The chief guest appreciated the students' presentations saying that different activities play a significant role in all round development of students. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the efforts of little angels, their parents and teachers for the grand success of the event and proposed a vote of thanks.