DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli, Nadaun

The school organised the annual sports meet for classes III to V. Nadaun SHO Yograj Chandel was the chief guest. Students participated in different games like ring cross race, obstacle race, frog race, chocolate race, lemon spoon race, coin race, 100 meter race, tunnel relay race and shuttle race etc. Games were also organised for parents. The chief guest gave away prizes and medals to the winners. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana encouraged participation of enthusiastic students.