DAV Public Sr. Sec. School Bharoli, Nadaun

An Inter-House ' General Awareness Quiz Competition' was conducted in the school for students of classes IX to XI. The participants gave tough competition to each other exhibiting their knowledge and sharp wit. Patel House team won the competition followed by Nehru House at second position. Principal of the school Surjeet Kumar Rana encouraged the students to keep their competitive spirit high.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju
Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...