DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli, Nadaun

DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli, Nadaun


The school organised a 'Class Concert' on the theme 'Sanskar' for the students of classes I and II. Namit Sharma Principal DAV Ambota and Manager of the school was the Chief Guest. Dr O P Sondhi, Vice-Chairman LMC was the Special Guest. The students mesmerised the audience with their exhilarating dance performances, songs, skits and play. The Chief Guest awarded medals to the CBSE toppers for the session 2020-21. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana lauded the students' efforts and thanked the distinguished guests.

