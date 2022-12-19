DAV Public Sr Sec School, Bharoli, Nadaun

The school organised a 'Class Concert' on the theme 'Sanskar' for the students of classes I and II. Namit Sharma Principal DAV Ambota and Manager of the school was the Chief Guest. Dr O P Sondhi, Vice-Chairman LMC was the Special Guest. The students mesmerised the audience with their exhilarating dance performances, songs, skits and play. The Chief Guest awarded medals to the CBSE toppers for the session 2020-21. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana lauded the students' efforts and thanked the distinguished guests.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India’s expectation from Pakistanis never very high: Jaishankar on Pak FM’s personal attack against Modi
On Friday, MEA described Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's remarks as...
Army will not let China change status quo along LAC ‘unilaterally’: S Jaishankar
Rejects Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the gove...
Vigilance Bureau raids properties owned by Amarinder’s ex-adviser BIS Chahal
The VB has started a formal inquiry against Chahal in a disp...
I-T search at Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's house at Taj Towers in Mohali as dept probes money link of gangsters with singers
Sources say questioning is regarding the interference of gan...
Your ‘bazaar is of nafrat’, but my shop is of love: Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders criticising him
Also urged BJP leaders to “open up shops to spread love in t...