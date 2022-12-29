DAV Public Sr Sec School Bharoli, Nadaun

The school observed National Mathematics Day to pay tributes to great Indian mathematician Srinivasan Ramanujan. Students of Class V to VII made the occasion spectacular by their marvellous dance, song, poem recitation, ramp walk and speech presentations on the importance of mathematics in the day-to-day life. Teachers of the Mathematics Department gave speeches and PowerPoint presentations on the life of Srinivasan Ramanujan. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana expressed his delight on students’ amazing efforts and congratulated the Mathematics Department for their wonderful organisation of the event.
