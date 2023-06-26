DAV Public Sr Sec School, Chamba

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated on the premises by students and teachers. On the occasion, Kavita, APO of Ayush Department, Chamba district, yoga instructor Santosh Kumar and Himanshu with his team from Magic Bus, were chief guests. The school's physical instructors Ravi Rana and Ashwini performed 'pranayam' and 'yogasana'. Yoga guide Santosh also performed various 'asanas' with students. Principal A K Guleria motivated and encouraged students to practice yoga and meditation on regular basis for a healthy mind and body.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US-India friendship among 'most consequential' in world, tweets President Biden; PM Modi reacts
Biden tweets on PM Modi’s recent visit
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Long traffic jam on Chandigarh-Manali highway as road is blocked following landslides
The highway has been blocked since Sunday evening because of...
S&P Global Ratings retains FY24 India growth projection at 6 per cent
The GDP growth forecast for the current and the next fiscal ...
NIA arrests fourth accused in CPI (Maoist) revival case in Bihar
Says the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts f...