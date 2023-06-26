DAV Public Sr Sec School, Chamba

The International Day of Yoga was celebrated on the premises by students and teachers. On the occasion, Kavita, APO of Ayush Department, Chamba district, yoga instructor Santosh Kumar and Himanshu with his team from Magic Bus, were chief guests. The school's physical instructors Ravi Rana and Ashwini performed 'pranayam' and 'yogasana'. Yoga guide Santosh also performed various 'asanas' with students. Principal A K Guleria motivated and encouraged students to practice yoga and meditation on regular basis for a healthy mind and body.