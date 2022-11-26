DAV Public Sr Sec School, Mohali

Tiny tots celebrated Punjab Divas with enthusiasm. A special assembly was conducted by teachers where they spoke about the tradition, culture and importance of Punjab, the land of five rivers. A tribute was paid to freedom fighters. Various activities, including modelling, poem recitation, show and tell were organised. Students of Nursery to Class II came in Punjabi costumes. They sang rhymes and took part in a colouring competition. The students danced on Punjabi songs and relished delicious food including ‘saag’, ‘makki ki roti’ and ‘kheer’. The students also took a pledge to keep their state clean.