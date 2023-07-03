DAV Public Sr Sec School, Mohali

A three-day Capacity Building Programme under the leadership of DAVCAE was organised at school. The workshop aimed at bringing in a productive transformation in the methods of teaching so as to make learning more student-centred. Special emphasis was laid to equip teachers with latest National Curriculum Framework guidelines set by the NCERT and CBSE. Captivating and uplifting sessions were conducted to prepare teachers for the implementation of NEP 2020 guidelines. Around 70 educators teaching mathematics, Hindi and Punjabi of DAV Schools of Chandigarh Cluster participated in the programme. The school principal thanked all the resource persons for sharing innovative teaching-learning methodologies with other educators.