DAV Public Sr Sec School, Mohali

The school organised a capacity building programme (CBP) on 'Gender Sensitivity in Schools'. The session was conducted by Vandana Saini and Kalpana Lakhanpal, who highlighted gender equality, inclusivity and gender-sensitive teaching practices. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal Dr (Mrs) Rosy Sharma, who appreciated the resource persons for their valuable insights and emphasised the importance of fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive school environment.

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