DAV Public Sr Sec School, Nadaun, Bharoli holds Punjabi folk dance competition

An Inter-House Punjabi folk dance competition was organised at DAV Bharoli. The event witnessed vibrant performances by students, who filled the atmosphere with energy, rhythm and cultural spirit. Dressed in colourful traditional attire, the participants set the stage ablaze and captivated the audience with their enthusiastic dance moves, graceful expressions and lively performances. The competition showcased the rich cultural heritage of Punjab and highlighted the talent, confidence and teamwork of the students. Each house delivered an outstanding performance, making the event highly entertaining and memorable for everyone present. After a keen contest, Gandhi House emerged victorious by securing the first position, while Subhash House claimed the second position. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana congratulated the winners and appreciated all the participants for their energetic and commendable performances.
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