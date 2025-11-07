DAV Public Sr Sec School, Rupnagar, hosts sports meet

DAV Public Sr Sec School, Rupnagar, hosted a two-day Sports Meet for both senior secondary and primary wings. The event began with flag hoisting by chief guest Ravinder Talwar, Secretary, DAV Managing Committee, New Delhi. The second day was inaugurated by Deputy Director Colleges (Punjab) Jatinder Singh Gill. Students participated enthusiastically in races, relays, hurdles and fun events such as sack, balancing and cup races. Principal Sangeeta Rani welcomed the guests and encouraged participants. Winners received medals and prizes, celebrating teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship.

Advertisement