DAV School, Alampur

A capacity building workshop, organised by the Regional Training Centre at the school, concluded. The workshop culminated with the valedictory session, wherein the delegates expressed their views and shared their experience gained during the workshop. Eight schools of DAV under Himachal Pradesh Zone-B participated in the workshop. Teachers of LKG to Class XII of DAV schools of Alampur, Nagrota Suriyan, Manai, Gohju, Bankhandi, Pattajattiyan, Tiara and Rehan participated enthusiastically. They were deeply engrossed in the way resource persons dealt with the various topics and were highly benefited by the workshop. It was indeed a great learning experience for the teachers, wherein, they clarified their doubts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uneasy calm in Nuh, Gurugram; 116 arrested for violence, toll 6
44 FIRs for attack on yatra | DGP announces SITs | Vigilante...
Opposition to President: 'PM must address Parliament on Manipur'
Submits memorandum seeking road map for peace
Comply with WHO standards, Centre tells pharma companies
Units found wanting to face the music, says Mandaviya
Parliamnet can’t undo 370, Constituent Assembly’s nod must: Petitioners
A political decision, claims Kapil Sibal