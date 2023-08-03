DAV School, Alampur

A capacity building workshop, organised by the Regional Training Centre at the school, concluded. The workshop culminated with the valedictory session, wherein the delegates expressed their views and shared their experience gained during the workshop. Eight schools of DAV under Himachal Pradesh Zone-B participated in the workshop. Teachers of LKG to Class XII of DAV schools of Alampur, Nagrota Suriyan, Manai, Gohju, Bankhandi, Pattajattiyan, Tiara and Rehan participated enthusiastically. They were deeply engrossed in the way resource persons dealt with the various topics and were highly benefited by the workshop. It was indeed a great learning experience for the teachers, wherein, they clarified their doubts.