DAV School, Alampur

Under the aegis of Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India, a painting competition was organised by S.J.V.N Shimla on the theme of 'Energy Conservation' under the Energy Conservation Awareness Campaign for students through the Education Department in Shimla. Kritika, a Class X student of the school, was among the top 10 students. She received a certificate along with a cash award of Rs 7,500.

