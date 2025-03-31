DAV School, Alampur, announces annual academic results

The school announced its annual academic results for the session 2024-25, highlighting the outstanding performance of its students. The event was graced by chief guests Rachana, Principal of Sainik School, Sujanpur, and Devi Dutt, Manager of PNB, Sujanpur. Meritorious students were felicitated with trophies and certificates for their academic excellence. Various awards, including Best Monitor, True Gem of DAV, 100% Attendance, Effective Expression, and Star Performer, were conferred upon deserving students in different categories. Bikram Singh, Principal of DAV, Alampur, congratulated the students on their achievements and appreciated the efforts of the teachers and staff.