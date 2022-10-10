DAV School, Alampur distt, Kangra

DAV, Alampur, organised fun-filled and learning activities for Dasehra celebrations which included a role play by the students of different houses in which children were beautifully dressed up to play the role of their favourite mythological characters from Ramayana. The skits conveyed the message of victory of Lord Rama over Ravana and reinforced the message that good always triumphs over evil. Principal of the school, Bikram Singh congratulated the students, their parents and teachers. He also added that such celebrations not only enrich students' learning, but also make it memorable for the little ones.