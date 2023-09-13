DAV School Alampur, Kangra

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at the school. The students expressed their feelings through poems and articles. The students were also a part of the celebration of Janmashtami. Tiny tots dressed up as Lord Krishna. Students made various types of attractive cards and participated in different types of competitions like flute playing, crown decoration, rangoli making, etc. A 'Dahi Handi' competition was also organised. Principal of the school Bikram Singh said festivals help us understand our culture.
