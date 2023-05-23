DAV School Bharoli, Nadaun

Inter house boys’folk dance competition for students of classes IX to XII was organised at the school. The participants enthralled the audience with energetic and enthusiastic dance moves. Nehru House boys won the first position, while Subhash House was second.Principal Surjit Kumar Rana applauded the winners and encouraged the students to come forward to showcase their talent.
