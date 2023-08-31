DAV School, Bharoli, Nadaun, holds debate competition

The school organised a debate competition for students of Class IX to XII. All the participants expressed their views with wonderful expressions and amazing confidence. In group ‘A’, Nandini won the first position, Shambhavi second and Vaishnavi third. In group ‘B’, Rohini got the first position, Shaira second and Shreyasi third. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana appreciated students’ presentations and felicitated the winners.
