DAV School, Bilga

A football tournament was organised under the DAV National Sports at Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga. The tournament was organised at the ground of Government Senior Secondary School, Bilga. In the boys’ category, football teams of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, Ludhiana, Maharaja Hari Singh Agricultural Collegiate School, Nagbani (Jammu & Kashmir), and host school, ie DAV Public School, Bilga, participated. Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, and the host school team had a tough final match in which the team of Police DAV Public School Jalandhar, defeated the host school by 2-0 to clinch the trophy. In the girls’ category, football team of Maharaja Hari Singh Agricultural Collegiate School, Nagbani, won the trophy. The host school came runners-up.
