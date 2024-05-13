DAV School, Bilga

A function was organised on Labour Day in the school assembly. Sukhpreet Kaur told the students the history of celebrating Labour Day and students of the junior wing spoke on its importance through short poems. Some students also gave the message of hard work to other students through songs. All the supporting staff of the school were honoured in the event. Acting teacher in charge of the school Sanjeev Gujral said, “We will always be indebted to the supporting staff for the services given by them”.

