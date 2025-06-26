DAV School, Dehra, observes International Yoga Day

The school observed International Yoga Day. The school organised a special yoga session to promote health, harmony, and wellness among students. The chief guest was Uday Sharma, a renowned sports enthusiast who has achieved impressive credentials in cricket, billiards, and snooker at state and national levels. Students participated enthusiastically in yogic exercises, demonstrating their flexibility and agility. A special meditation session led byUday Sharma further enhanced the experience. Principal Vishwas Sharma emphasised the importance of yoga for physical and mental well-being, highlighting its benefits for students.

