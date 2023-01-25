DAV School, Hoshiarpur

A function to mark the 125th foundation day celebration of DAV Senior Secondary School, Hoshiarpur, was organised on the school premises. On this occasion, Chairman, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, was the chief guest. Principal Deshraj Sharma, secretary, Vidya Bharti North India, attended as a special guest. The function was presided over by Dr Anoop Kumar, president, DAV College Managing Committee, Hoshiarpur. The programme started with the lighting of the lamp by the guests. . The dance performance by the children on action songs based on educational themes and patriotism was highly appreciated. Through the presentation of Kavi Sammelan from the stage, where the children tickled the audience, they also talked about serious topics like role of school, drugs menace, and water conservation.
