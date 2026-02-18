DAV School, Lajhyani, celebrated birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati

DAV Public School, Lajhyani, celebrated the birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. The programme began with a havan ceremony, invoking divine blessings for all, especially for Board students. The atmosphere was filled with positivity as flowers were showered upon the students. Principal Sunil Thakur motivated students to face their examinations with calmness, focus and determination. The celebration also included bhajans, speeches, Vedic mantra chanting and a meaningful skit depicting the life and teachings of Maharishi Dayanand.

