DAV School, Manai

A week-long ‘Ved Prachar Saptah’ was observed at the school. Various activities and events were held to highlight the great and selfless life of propagators of Arya Samaj, like Swami Dayanand and Mahatma Hansraj. Students were apprised of the benefits of ‘hawan’. Special assemblies were arranged wherein the whole school joined in the divine chanting of slogans and shalokas. A rally was organised in which students raised slogans to commemorate Vedas. Principal Dinesh Kaushal praised the school for organising ‘Ved Prachar Saptah’ and encourage students to imbibe Vedic values to become noble humans.