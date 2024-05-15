DAV School, Manai

The school recorded 100 per cent result in Class X this year with all 26 students of the class getting a first division. Nidhi Dogra stood first with 98.14% marks, Tanvi second with 98%, Suryansh Vardhan third with 97.43%, Kashish Jasrotia fourth with 97.4%, Akshita fifth with 97%, Bhabika Singh sixth with 96.29%, Nandini Patial seventh with 95.86%, Arsh Jasrotia eighth with 94.86%, Reyanshi ninth with 93.57% and Hashi Jasrotia tenth with 93.14%. P Sofat (Chairperson), Bikram Singh (ARO), Dr Rashmi Jamwal (Manager) and school Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated the students, teachers and parents on their commendable achievement.

