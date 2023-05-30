DAV School, Manali

The school celebrated 'World Biodiversity Day. Little artistes presented a short skit by becoming different types of animals and plants through which an attempt was made to convey the message that one should take all possible steps to save the biological wealth and natural wealth. On the occasion, the students displayed their art work too. The students were told that they had to create an environment which was rich in biodiversity and could provide every one opportunities for sustainable and economic activities. In the end, Principal RS Rana congratulated the Department of Science and the students and said one should protect all gifts of nature because these were useful to mankind.