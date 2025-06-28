DT
Home / The School Tribune / DAV School, Mohal, organises  athletic events

DAV School, Mohal, organises  athletic events

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
Various athletic events were organised on the school premises on the occasion of Olympic Day Run. Students from classes IX to XII participated in the event. Track and field events, including 60 metres, 100 metres and 200 metres races, were held. Additionally, competitions like long jump, high jump and relay race were also organised. Winners in different categories were awarded medals. Among the houses, Shivaji House secured the first place, Raman House came second and Ashoka House secured the third place. Principal RS Rana encouraged participants, stating that sports play a vital role in our lives, improving physical and mental health. He added that participating in sports enables students to enhance their abilities and gain recognition at national and international levels in the future.

