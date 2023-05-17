DAV School, Mohali

The Cyber Congress cell and IT Department celebrated National Technology Day. A special assembly was held to mark the importance of the day. Students presented innovative articles on different topics like how we can stay online safe while using technological gadgets or how we can stop cyber bullying. Quiz on information technology was held for Class VIII students to foster their technological mindset. A digital poster making activity for Class X brought out students' creativity and their tech thoughts in a beautiful way. The Principal emphasised the importance of science and technology in our daily lives and urged students to always use it in a beneficial manner.