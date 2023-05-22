DAV School, Mohali

Keeping the CBSE's bagless pattern of learning in mind, the school organised a movie show for classes Vll to Xll in collaboration with The Tribune. The students, accompanied by their teachers, were taken to Bestech Mall, Sector 65, Mohali, where they watched the Punjabi movie, 'Jodi'. Everyone expressed their gratitude to the head of the institution, Dr Rosy Sharma, for organising the movie show. She said such events enhanced the interests and energy of the students and ensured their overall development.