DAV School, Mohali

The school celebrated its annual function, Saptrang 2023-24. Tiny tots showcased their talent, spreading inspirational messages through their colourful performances. Vice-Chairman RC Jeewan was the chief guest and Manager Sudesh Gandhar presided over the function as the guest of honour. They appreciated the tiny tots for their efforts and blessed them for their future endeavours. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma proposed the vote of thanks.

#Mohali