DAV School, Nagrota Surian

Aditya Dhiman, student of the school, cleared JEE Mains exam with 98.1 percentile. Principal Shekhar Modgil said, “We are very happy to announce that our Class XII student Aditya has brought laurels to the school by clearing JEE Mains exam in the first attempt itself! This is an important occasion for our school. For this we congratulate Aditya, his entire family, our staff members and the entire school community for this remarkable achievement and wish Aditya a bright future.”