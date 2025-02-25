DT
DAV School, Nagrota Surian

Updated At : 06:51 AM Feb 25, 2025 IST
Aditya Dhiman, student of the school, cleared JEE Mains exam with 98.1 percentile. Principal Shekhar Modgil said, “We are very happy to announce that our Class XII student Aditya has brought laurels to the school by clearing JEE Mains exam in the first attempt itself! This is an important occasion for our school. For this we congratulate Aditya, his entire family, our staff members and the entire school community for this remarkable achievement and wish Aditya a bright future.”

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

