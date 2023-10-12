DAV School, Nagrota Surian

The school proved its mettle in the Wildlife Week celebration. The theme this year was ‘Wildlife and We’. The programme aimed at creating awareness among the youth to have a passionate heart for the biodiversity around them. During the celebration, several competitions for students were organised to raise consciousness in favour of wildlife preservation. Total 15 schools from Kangra district participated in these events. In the essay competition, the school’s student Ananya stood first and Yashvi bagged the third position. Vanshika stood first in declamation. Aditya, Shivansh and Kavya participated in quiz and bagged the fourth position. In marathon race (5 km), Aditi and Hitesh stood fifth. The Overall Winners Trophy was also won by the school. School Principal Shekhar Moudgil and the entire DAV staff congratulated the students.