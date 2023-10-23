The sub-divisional level 31st Children Science Congress was organised at Government Senior Secondary School, Jawali. The theme of this year’s Children Science Congress was “Understanding ecosystem for health and well-being”. More than 60 schools participated in the programme. Various types of activities, like quiz competition, Mathematics Olympiad, etc, were organised. In these activities, students of DAV School, Nagrota Surian, participated. Akshul Bharti and Akshara of Class VIII stood first in the Junior Rural Science Quiz and Avineet Kaur of Class VIII stood first in the Junior Rural Science Activity area. Principal Shekhar Modgil encouraged the children.

