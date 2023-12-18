DAV School, Nagrota Surian

The DAV Sports Cluster Level, Cluster-6 HP Zone-B Games were held on the school premises in which various schools — DAV, Alampur, DAV, Rehan, DAV, Manei, DAV, Tiara, DAV, Gohju, DAV, Bankhandi, and DAV, Nagrota Surian — participated. The programme started with the address of Bikram Singh, Assistant Review Officer (ARO), HP Zone B, in which he blessed the children and inspired them to play sports. The programme started with lighting of the lamp by Principal of DAV, Manai, Dinesh Kaushal, the observer and special guest of the programme. Students welcomed the chief guest by singing ‘Saraswati Vandana’ and ‘Swagatam’. The main attraction of the programme was the Himachali dance by school girls. Chess, yoga and basketball games were organised. Principal Shekhar Moudgil welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of sports.