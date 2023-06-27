DAV School, New Shimla

Positive energy flowed across the school as students, teachers, and staff gathered to celebrate the International Yoga Day. The event, aimed at promoting health and well-being, was organised by the school authorities to highlight the importance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world. The day commenced with an invigorating yoga session conducted by the school yoga instructor, who guided the participants through various postures and breathing exercises. The students, ranging from primary to senior secondary classes showed enthusiasm and actively engaged in the practice, demonstrating their flexibility and focus. The Principal of the school Rakesh K Chandel inaugurated the event with an inspiring speech emphasising the significance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental balance. He stressed the importance of incorporating yoga into our daily routine to combat stress, enhance concentration and promote overall well-being.