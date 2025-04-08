DAV School, Poanta Sahib, starts Session 2025-26

The beginning of new session is always auspicious time — a time for hopes and renewed energies. Session 2025-26 started with sanctity and enthusiasm at the school. The school organised ‘hawan pujan’ in which students and all staff members participated whole heartedly. The ‘hawan’ was conducted for a pure and pristine commencement of the academic session and to induce the true spirit of the school among the newcomers where tradition and excellence go hand in hand. After the ‘hawan’, Principal Shalini Kant Thakur congratulated the freshers on stepping into a new phase in their academic life and wished them a fulfilling and promising stay in the school. She also introduced the newly joined staff members and wished them great success in their new journey. The programme concluded with ‘Shanti path’ and distribution of ‘prasad’.