DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / DAV School, Poanta Sahib, starts Session 2025-26

DAV School, Poanta Sahib, starts Session 2025-26

The beginning of new session is always auspicious time — a time for hopes and renewed energies. Session 2025-26 started with sanctity and enthusiasm at the school. The school organised ‘hawan pujan’ in which students and all staff members participated...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The beginning of new session is always auspicious time — a time for hopes and renewed energies. Session 2025-26 started with sanctity and enthusiasm at the school. The school organised ‘hawan pujan’ in which students and all staff members participated whole heartedly. The ‘hawan’ was conducted for a pure and pristine commencement of the academic session and to induce the true spirit of the school among the newcomers where tradition and excellence go hand in hand. After the ‘hawan’, Principal Shalini Kant Thakur congratulated the freshers on stepping into a new phase in their academic life and wished them a fulfilling and promising stay in the school. She also introduced the newly joined staff members and wished them great success in their new journey. The programme concluded with ‘Shanti path’ and distribution of ‘prasad’.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper