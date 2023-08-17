DAV School, Rajpura

National Tree Day was celebrated on the school premises under ‘One Child, One Plant’ campaign. The day started with the special assembly followed by tree plantation by students under the guidance of teachers. Students performed nukkad natak in the main market of Rajpura where they pledged to grow more trees. People of Rajpura appreciated the efforts of students and also pledged to beautify their locality by growing plants. Alpna Pathak, Principal, also guided the students about sapling plantation and applauded the efforts of staff and students.

