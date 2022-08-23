DAV School, Surajpur

Students and teachers of the school participated in various activities organised on the occasion of the Independence Day. The students made the Tricolor in the art and craft activity, they also participated in tri-color tiffin, group song, fancy dress competitions and the bulletin board activity related to the leaders of the freedom struggle. The students also took part in the tricolor race where they not only participated in the race holding the Indian flag in their hands, but also encouraged everyone by chanting 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.
