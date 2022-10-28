DAV School, Surajpur

Diwali was celebrated in the school. Students along with Principal Dr Mamta Goel and teachers performed the consecration of Lord Ram. They expressed their happiness and enthusiasm through cultural dance and music. Giving blessings to the students, Principal Dr Mamta Goel said, “From the life of Shri Ram Bhagwan, we not only learn to overcome struggles in life, but also to sacrifice everything for our family and culture.” She wished ‘Happy Diwali’ to all students and their families. Students from Class I to XII enthusiastically participated in many activities. Students, under various clubs, were encouraged for cleanliness campaign, while in art class students made candles, torans, diyas and rangoli. Class V students presented a short drama on safety measures while handling fire.
