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Home / The School Tribune / DAV School, Surajpur, holds Capacity Building Programme for teachers

DAV School, Surajpur, holds Capacity Building Programme for teachers

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Tribune Health Panel
Updated At : 03:41 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Under the aegis of the DAV Centre for Academic Excellence (DAVCAE), New Delhi, a two-day Capacity Building Programme for teachers of the Early Education Development Programme (EEDP) Levels 1 and 2 of the Panchkula Cluster was successfully organised at DAV School, Surajpur. The programme commenced with a registration and inaugural session. Under the guidance of Cluster Head Jaya Bhardwaj, Anjali Marriya, Principal, DAV School, Surajpur, welcomed all participants. She highlighted the importance of simple and engaging pedagogical methods for early childhood education and emphasised the significance of the holistic development of children. During the workshop, Anupama Mahajan coordinated the sessions. Resource persons Sonia Jaidka, Preeti Chadha, Devjani Dey and Ambika conducted highly insightful and participative sessions on transforming curriculum guidelines into effective teaching-learning experiences, holistic assessment, experiential lesson planning, teaching through stories, poems and songs, foundational numeracy skills, value-based education, and effective pedagogical practices for the early grades. Throughout the programme, teachers actively participated in peer learning, group discussions and the exchange of best teaching practices. The main objective of the workshop was to promote child-centred, experiential and competency-based learning to strengthen students’ holistic development and foundational learning. In the concluding session, participants shared their experiences and described the workshop as extremely useful and inspiring. They resolved to adopt innovative teaching methods in their classrooms. This training programme proved to be a significant initiative towards the professional development of teachers and the further strengthening of quality education in DAV schools.

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