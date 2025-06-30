DT
Home / The School Tribune / DAV School, Surajpur, pays tributes to martyr Major Sandeep Sagar

DAV School, Surajpur, pays tributes to martyr Major Sandeep Sagar

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
The school paid tributes to martyr Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary. Major Sandeep Sagar was martyred in 1999 during Operation Vijay in the Nowshera sub-sector of Rajouri near the Line of Control (LoC). His bravery and dedication to duty are an inspiration to all citizens of India. Chief guest Gyan Chand Gupta, former Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Haryana, paid homage to Major Sandeep Sagar and blessings to his family. All people present saluted Major Sandeep Sagar’s courage and sacrifice.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

