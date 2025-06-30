DAV School, Surajpur, pays tributes to martyr Major Sandeep Sagar

The school paid tributes to martyr Major Sandeep Sagar on his 23rd death anniversary. Major Sandeep Sagar was martyred in 1999 during Operation Vijay in the Nowshera sub-sector of Rajouri near the Line of Control (LoC). His bravery and dedication to duty are an inspiration to all citizens of India. Chief guest Gyan Chand Gupta, former Speaker of Vidhan Sabha, Haryana, paid homage to Major Sandeep Sagar and blessings to his family. All people present saluted Major Sandeep Sagar’s courage and sacrifice.

