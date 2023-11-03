DAV Sen Sec Public School, Alampur

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was organised to mark the importance of the day. Students of Class XI enacted a portion of the great epic Ramayana. Girls of Class XI performed a group song dedicated to Lord Ram. Tiny tots of LKG and UKG were dressed up as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita. ARO-cum-Principal of the school Bikram Singh congratulated students, parents and teachers on the special occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids against Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand end; minister alleges harassment
The searches, undertaken as part of a money-laundering inves...
UP Dalit woman raped, body chopped into pieces
Accused men at large
Israeli troops surround Gaza city; UN team talks of 'grave risk of genocide'
Hamas says Israel understating its casualties in Gaza