DAV Sen Sec Public School, Alampur

Dasehra was celebrated at the school. A special assembly was organised to mark the importance of the day. Students of Class XI enacted a portion of the great epic Ramayana. Girls of Class XI performed a group song dedicated to Lord Ram. Tiny tots of LKG and UKG were dressed up as Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita. ARO-cum-Principal of the school Bikram Singh congratulated students, parents and teachers on the special occasion.