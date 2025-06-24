DAV Sen Sec Public School, Alampur, celebrates International Yoga Day

The school celebrated International Yoga Day on June 21. The theme “Yoga for One Earth, One Health” resonated with the students and faculty. Under the expert guidance of yoga instructors Rajesh and Sudha, students performed a series of asanas, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques. The event highlighted the importance of yoga in promoting physical, mental, and emotional well-being. The school principal praised the students’ participation and encouraged them to incorporate yoga into their daily routine for a healthier lifestyle.

