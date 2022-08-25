DAV Sen Sec Public School, Rehan

A colourful patriotic programme was organised on the school premises on Independence Day. The programme commenced with the hoisting of the national flag by Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal, followed by singing of the national anthem. After this, the students of different houses of the school celebrated the day by presenting patriotic group songs and dances. The Principal in her address called upon everyone to protect their freedom while maintaining the pride and glory of the Tricolour.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...