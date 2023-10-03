DAV Sen Sec School, Mohali

The school conducted various activities under the theme of “Meri Maati Mera Desh – Mitti ko Naman, Veeron Ka Vandan” to pay tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. A special assembly was conducted where the whole school took “Panch Pran” pledge to serve the nation throughout their lives. Activities like poster-making, debates and discussion on freedom fighters and their sacrifices for gaining freedom were held. Students planted saplings and promised to do so in future. School Principal Dr Rosy Sharma urged the students to learn from the life of great freedom gighters Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary and always be ready to serve their nation.

#Mohali