DAV Sen Sec School, Roopnagar

Jayda, a football player of the school was selected by the Sports Department of Punjab for the national-level competition, which was held in Jaipur and her game was highly appreciated. After this, school players participated in inter-district competitions of Punjab games and got the first position and gold medal. School Manager Ravinder Talwar, Chairman Mohit Jain and Vice-Chairman Yogesh Mohan Pankaj congratulated the players. School Principal Sangeeta Rani welcomed Jayda on her arrival at the school and honoured her with a medal.

#Football